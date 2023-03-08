Open in App
New York State
The Associated Press

Tiptree: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported profit of $871,000 in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 39 cents per share.

The insurance and specialty finance company posted revenue of $369.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.3 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TIPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TIPT

