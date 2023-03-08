Man traveling through Kentucky reported missing

KENTUCKY ( FOX 56 ) — A man traveling from Michigan to Florida through Kentucky has been reported missing.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office , in Michigan, is asking for help finding 77-year-old Robert Andrew Boyd. Boyd was last seen on March 1, in Fordsville, Kentucky, driving a 2015 Thor Motor Coach with Michigan tags, DEB3351. He was towing a 2019 Key West boat with Michigan trailer tags, E636461.

Missing in Kentucky

Anyone with information on Boyd’s whereabouts should call the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231-689-7303 or local authorities.







