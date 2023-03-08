Open in App
The Associated Press

Sitio Royalties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

4 days ago

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $402,000.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $99.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.7 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $369.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STR

