KRQE News 13

Amarillo Minor League Baseball team switches things up with new name

By Laila Freeman,

4 days ago

(KRQE) — Minor league baseball teams often come up with alternate identities they sport throughout the season. The Isotopes will even go by the “Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico” for a few games a year, but a team in Amarillo has come up with a rather unusual one.

The Sod Poodles will rebrand themselves as the Amarillo “ Calf Fries ” for six games this year.

The logo features a young bovine sitting on a skillet while it’s being cooked. Fans can buy Calf Fries t-shirts and hats online.

New Mexico looks to fix school staff background check problem

The team said its Sod Poodles’ Moniker is a popular one around Minor League Baseball, but they wanted something exciting and unforgettable. The name “ Calf Fries ” touched all those goals.

The team will even serve calf fries during those promotional games.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

