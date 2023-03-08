Amarillo Minor League Baseball team switches things up with new name

(KRQE) — Minor league baseball teams often come up with alternate identities they sport throughout the season. The Isotopes will even go by the “Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico” for a few games a year, but a team in Amarillo has come up with a rather unusual one.

The Sod Poodles will rebrand themselves as the Amarillo “ Calf Fries ” for six games this year.

The logo features a young bovine sitting on a skillet while it’s being cooked. Fans can buy Calf Fries t-shirts and hats online.

The team said its Sod Poodles’ Moniker is a popular one around Minor League Baseball, but they wanted something exciting and unforgettable. The name “ Calf Fries ” touched all those goals.

The team will even serve calf fries during those promotional games.

