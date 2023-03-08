Open in App
Wichita, KS
See more from this location?
KSN News

71-year-old arrested in stabbing in front of Salina Walmart

By Daniel Fair,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKSDD_0lCGWMRA00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after police say she was stabbed in the back by a man in front of a Walmart.

A news release from the Salina Police Department (SPD) says on March 8, around 11:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Walmart on 9th Street in Salina to reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with a stab wound to her back. They were directed to a 71-year-old man who was still at the scene, and he was identified as the man who stabbed the woman.

Kansas high school basketball state championship scores

The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she is currently being treated. There is no update on her condition.

The man was taken into custody, and charges are pending. KSN does not name suspects until they have been charged.

Police say the motive is unclear, and investigators are working to find additional information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Kansas man charged with double-murder, drug possession
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita 19-year-old pronounced dead following crash north of Newton
Newton, KS14 hours ago
Colorado man seriously injured in Kansas semitrailer crash
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One hospitalized in southwest Wichita shooting
Wichita, KS17 hours ago
One person injured in shooting in SW Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
One critically injured after shooting in SW Wichita park
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Salina man faces requested charges after early Friday incident
Salina, KS2 days ago
Broken, dysfunctional and horrible: Kansas officers describe culture in report
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita police locate 1 of 2 vehicles linked to critical injury hit-and-run
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested
Wichita, KS2 days ago
No one hurt after fire in vacant Wichita apartments
Wichita, KS15 hours ago
Man behind bars, woman hospitalized after stabbing at Salina Walmart
Salina, KS3 days ago
Wichita police looking for cars involved in hit-and-run incident
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Wichita Barber starts ‘Special Cuts’ for people with special needs
Wichita, KS7 hours ago
Marathon on Sunday will block some Wichita streets
Wichita, KS2 days ago
KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in Harvey Co. crash
Wichita, KS2 days ago
‘Broken,’ ‘dysfunctional’ and ‘horrible’ — police officers describe WPD culture in report
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Train derailment in McPherson
Mcpherson, KS12 hours ago
Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 semi crash
Salina, KS1 day ago
Car stolen in Andover recovered in Reno County chase
Andover, KS3 days ago
Person hospitalized following pedestrian hit-and-run in east Wichita
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Person hit by vehicle, critically injured in NE Wichita
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Man receives additional charges for 2022 double fatal shooting in SE Wichita
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Man injured after being hit in northeast Wichita
Wichita, KS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy