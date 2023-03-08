Gov. Shapiro visits state police academy after proposing tax rebates in state budget

Governor Josh Shapiro visited the Pennsylvania State Police Academy on Wednesday.

This after yesterday’s budget address that allowed for $2,500 in state income tax rebates to law enforcement for three years.

The governor pointed out in Tuesday’s budget address that the state is facing a deficit in the number of law enforcement officers needed throughout the state, both at the municipal level and in the ranks of state police.

“As I said before, policing is a noble profession and I want good people to do it here in Pennsylvania, and the way we do that is by investing in recruiting and retention. That is what this budget does,” said Gov. Shapiro.

Shapiro’s tax rebate plan also includes nurses and teachers as well.

