Reckless driver heads to prison after sending APD officer to the hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an ugly crash that sent an Albuquerque police officer to the hospital last summer. Now, the admitted reckless driver is headed to prison after being sentenced Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Vaughn Stands crashed into APD officer Josh Montano at Eagle Ranch Road and Irving Boulevard in June 2022.

After suffering a broken leg, wrist, and more, Montano has returned to duty. But during a sentencing hearing Wednesday, he said he still suffers from Stands’ actions that day. “Every single day I have challenges that I have to do my best to overcome and to conquer. That’s going to remain that way for the rest of my life,” said Montano.

Stands also took the stand and apologized saying he was ready to accept whatever the court handed him. “I take responsibility for my actions and if I had acted appropriately, none of this would have happened,” said Stands.

As part of a plea agreement, Stands faced a reduced sentence, with a max of 18 months behind bars. Judge Clara Moran decided he should get every day of that. “When I look at this I see that the state has already provided a great deal of clemency at this point and the court can’t cut it further at this point,” said Judge Moran.

After sentencing, Stands was immediately taken into custody.

