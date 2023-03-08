Celebrity sightings and new businesses on the horizon in Peoria

Good morning foodie friends,

St. Patrick's Day is just over a week away, with local restaurants cooking up plans to offer corned beef and other Irish fares. Keep an eye out next week for a list of holiday specials.

Some area establishments and entrepreneurs are dishing out that traditional good luck already. So let's dig right into some of the latest happenings.

Celebrity sighting in Peoria and Pekin

On March 7, actor and comedian Will Ferrell stopped by two Peoria-area establishments. He visited Maquet's Rail House while in Pekin, and The Basket Case Pub in Peoria.

Dannette Wheeler Rumsey, owner of The Basket Case, said Ferrell sang two karaoke songs during his visit.

“It was incredible — probably once in a lifetime deal,” she said.

'I'm still in shock':Will Ferrell surprises happy hour crowd, sings karaoke at Peoria bar

In memory of 'Duck,' dive bar planned for Peoria

Steven Crusen said it was a dream of his uncle Don "Duck" Crusen to open his own dive bar.

Now, the Steven and business partner Wayne Klein are planning to realize that dream in honor of "Duck," who passed away over a decade ago.

Located out of the now-closed Shelton's Bar, Duck's is planned to open in the spring.

Riverfront views in time for spring

As the days begin to warm with the season change, a new waterfront restaurant in East Peoria is open for business.

Charlie's at Sunset Cove opened on Feb. 1. For owner Chris Stewart, the location offers a "hideaway with a good view." Stewart said he hopes to fully open the patio in early April.