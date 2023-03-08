'It's heartbreaking': Breonna Taylor's mother says DOJ report shows what we already knew

Tamika Palmer stood in a nurse's uniform behind a podium Wednesday, unsure what to say about a U.S. Department of Justice investigation released almost three years to the day after her daughter, Breonna Taylor , was shot and killed by Louisville police.

"It's heartbreaking to know that everything you've been saying since Day One has to be said again, through this manner. That it took this to even have somebody look into this department," she said, trailing off.

Earlier that day, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the findings of a nearly two-year investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department, spotlighting how the agency violated citizens' constitutional rights by systematically discriminating against Black people and mentally unstable residents.

US DOJ's report: Read the violations and recommended reform

The Department of Justice began the investigation in April 2021 in response to Taylor's death.

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by officers serving a "no-knock" search warrant in a drug investigation at her home on March 13, 2020.

Lonita Baker, a Louisville attorney representing Taylor's family, said she is encouraged by the DOJ's findings.

"However, it is unfortunate it took the murder of Breonna Taylor and protest after protest after protest in 2020 to get to this point,” she said.

Baker added the investigation would not have occurred without thousands of people marching in the streets daily for nearly six months.

“Louisville Metro has known about these problems for a very long time," she said, "but they chose to do nothing for a very long time because the heat wasn’t there.”

Standing alongside Baker and Palmer was Tae-Ahn Lea, a Black Louisville resident whose high-profile traffic stop in 2018 led to some policy reforms and whose story was included in the DOJ report.

In September, a federal judge ruled officers had violated his constitutional rights .

“I’m glad that the DOJ spoke up and finally said what we’ve been saying for years,” Lea said. “I’d like to see what the future looks like now.”

Across town, several key players in the 2020 protests spoke about the investigation at Jefferson Square Park, a central location during the demonstrations which was given the moniker "Injustice Square Park" by those in attendance that summer.

More: What to know about the 7 DOJ findings in Louisville police investigation

Shameka Parrish-Wright, director of VOCAL-KY and an outspoken member of the protests, called a consent decree the city has entered with the DOJ "a step in the right direction" and said there was some relief for those who had faced consequences during the demonstrations that LMPD would face some accountability.

The findings, though, aren't the final step. Khalilah Collins, director of DOVE Delegates, which aims to pursue an alternative model to policing in Louisville, said the answer isn't giving LMPD more money. Instead, she pushed for the department and city government to be more transparent moving forward and to give the community a voice during conversations about reform.

"The findings of the DOJ investigation confirmed the long-ignored outcry of the community," Collins said. "To rectify these violations of our civil rights and our humanity, the community does not just need to be fully represented at every table where decisions regarding reform or accountability are made – they need to lead these conversations."

In October 2020, Taylor's family received a $12 million settlement with the city. And Palmer said Wednesday the family is "still going back and forth" with some of the reforms included in the agreement.

In regard to the DOJ's recommendations for LMPD, going forward: "It's easy to say it, but until we actually start using those policies and procedures, it will just be repeating itself."

Reporter Lucas Aulbach contributed. Reach reporter Bailey Loosemore at bloosemore@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4646 or on Twitter @bloosemore .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 'It's heartbreaking': Breonna Taylor's mother says DOJ report shows what we already knew