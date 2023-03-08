Open in App
Nebraska State
See more from this location?
KCAU 9 News

Proposals heard to wrest control of Nebraska education

By Associated PressMargery Beck,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AqfB8_0lCGUvop00

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — No one showed up at public hearings Tuesday to support legislative proposals that would give Nebraska’s Republican governor more control over the state’s K-12 policies, while many people testified against the measures, with most citing a fear of politicizing basic education protocols.

Conservative lawmakers have introduced three proposed constitutional amendments that would put the question to voters in next year’s general election.

A proposed amendment floated by Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan would have the governor appoint the Nebraska education commissioner, who is currently selected by eight members of the Nebraska Board of Education. Another by Linehan would see the governor appoint all members of state Education Board — who are currently elected by the people.

The effort appears to be a partisan power move in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994.

Nebraska woman sues Catholic charity for active shooter drill

The third proposal, by Sen. Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, would disband the state Education Board altogether.

Albrecht cited her disapproval of a state Education Department’s health standards plan in 2021 that would have included gender identity lessons in public school curriculum. The plan was largely scrapped after an uproar from conservatives who argued that the topics weren’t appropriate for children.

“It created a crisis of confidence in the state Board of Education,” Albrecht said Tuesday at the hearing.

While supporters were a no-show, a succession of people testified against the measures. Most cited a fear of politicizing education policy, including new state Board of Education member Elizabeth Tegtmeier, a conservative who was elected in November on that wave of outrage over sex education standards.

“Removing the voice of the voter is not in the best interests of Nebraskans,” she said.

The president of the state board, Patti Gubbels, also testified against the measures, saying they “would put education policymaking into partisan hands.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ij6IU_0lCGUvop00
FILE – Nebraska state Sen. Joni Albrecht, R-Thurston, is pictured in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb., March 1, 2019. Little support was shown Tuesday, March 7, 2023, for measures that would seek to give Nebraska’s Republican governor more control over the state’s K-12 education policies. A proposal by Sen. Albrecht would disband the state Education Board altogether. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

The president of state’s largest teachers union also voiced opposition, saying the state Board of Education “is probably the least partisan” elected body in Nebraska.

“It would erase the right of Nebraska citizens to have a direct link to education policy development by moving education policy directly into the hands of one person: the governor,” Nebraska State Education Association President Jenni Benson said. “Nebraskans do not want less direct citizen-based control of education policy.”

Nebraska State Patrol arrests 12 for drunk driving during Girls’ basketball tournament

The Nebraska proposals echo actions in other Republican-controlled states to grab the reins of public education.

In Florida, a constitutional change 20 years ago gave the governor the power to appoint that state’s education commissioner and board of education. That state is now the epicenter of a national debate on education after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis led efforts to ban instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and signed the “Stop WOKE” act that restricted teaching that members of one race are inherently racist or should feel guilt about past actions by other people of the same race, among other things.

Similar restrictions modeled on those Florida laws have been introduced this year in Nebraska.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
An update on Nebraska V Biden with Attorney General Mike Hilgers
Grand Island, NE3 days ago
Business owners, activists call for more ‘economic pressure’ on anti-LGBTQ bills
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Nebraska permitless carry bill would circumvent local gun laws
Omaha, NE4 days ago
Cranes gather in Central Nebraska for migration
Wood River, NE16 hours ago
Noem vetoes bill that she says excludes crypto
Pierre, SD2 days ago
Council Bluffs residents react to two controversial transgender bills in Iowa
Council Bluffs, IA3 days ago
LGBTQ supporters rally in Davenport park
Davenport, IA1 day ago
SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week: Boys State Basketball Edition (3-12-23)
Des Moines, IA3 hours ago
Millborn Seeds buys Prairie Sky Seed in Nebraska
Hemingford, NE2 days ago
The fight to save historic Underground Railroad site goes Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska City, NE3 days ago
University enrollment declines in Nebraska while trade school enrollment increases
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
This Is The Best Place To Retire In Nebraska
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
What will be changing with education in Iowa
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Protector of historic State Capitol on paid leave pending probe into pre-banquet altercation
Lincoln, NE3 days ago
Nebraska man with US Marshals warrant now in custody
Rapid City, SD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy