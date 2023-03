The Albany State University Darton College of Health Professions will host a virtual student interest meeting for the new Master of Science in Athletic Training degree program on March 15, at 7 p.m. Special Illustration

ALBANY — The Albany State University Darton College of Health Professions will host a virtual student interest meeting for the new Master of Science in Athletic Training degree program on March 15 at 7 p.m.

The new degree program is slated to begin in the 2023 summer semester on May 30. The program will be delivered in a hybrid format over six semesters.