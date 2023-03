People

Chip Gaines Opens Up About Being 'Burned Out' and 'Exhausted' as Early as Season 3 of 'Fixer Upper' By Rebecca Aizin, 4 days ago

By Rebecca Aizin, 4 days ago

The Magnolia Network star opened up on the From the Woodshed podcast about making his and wife Joanna's fan-favorite former HGTV show ...