Texas emerging as the favorite for two 2024 defensive backs

Texas is emerging as the favorite for taleneted two defensive backs in the 2024 recruiting class.

Sam Spiegelman of On3 entered two recruiting predictions on Wednesday for four-star safety Corian Gipson and four-star cornerback Selman Bridges.

Gipson is rated the No. 4 safety in the country for the 2024 cycle, according to On3. The Lancaster native is also the No. 13 overall prospect in Texas. On3’s recruiting prediction machine now heavily favors the Longhorns with a 91.1% of landing a commitment from Gipson.

Bridges is rated the No. 6 cornerback in the country and the No. 11 overall prospect in Texas, according to On3. As a junior for Lake Belton High School, Bridges recorded 46 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions. He earned all-area and second-team all-district honors in 2022.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have done an excellent job on the recruiting trail over the last two cycles. The Longhorns are hoping to add a third consecutive top-five class to his resume for 2024.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.