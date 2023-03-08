Open in App
Saint Petersburg, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch tweets against open carry after Grand Prix

By Colleen Wright,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fekJe_0lCGTutt00
Mayor Ken Welch puts on a Firestone Racing hat after the National Anthem during the opening ceremonies of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch took to Twitter on Wednesday to express concern about proposals before the Legislature that would allow people to openly carry firearms in public without a license or training.

He did so while wondering what that might have looked like at last weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, one of the most well-attended and widely broadcast events in the Sunshine City

“After a great weekend of Indycar racing and over 150,000 visitors, I’m imagining what the event may have looked like under Open Carry — where essentially anyone could openly carry a firearm in public,” he tweeted Wednesday afternoon from his personal account.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was recorded Thursday telling a guns rights advocate that he would “absolutely” support open carry. Current bills filed in the Florida Legislature eliminate current concealed carry permit requirements that include weapons training, a background check and fingerprinting, along with a fee of $97 for first-time applicants.

People who otherwise cannot carry a weapon would still be prohibited from doing so.

“You’d [need] no training, and in many circumstances, no background check,” Welch wrote. “It’s a bad idea for public safety and our tourism economy.”

Welch attended the annual event this weekend, and after recalling DeSantis’ comments as he roamed through the crowd, he said it conjured “a chilling vision.”

The mayor told the Tampa Bay Times that he was glad to see Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican, take a stand against the legislation. In one of his tweets, he included a link to a Florida Phoenix story about how she and the Florida Sheriff’s Association are against open carry.

“It’s a nightmare for law enforcement, a drag on tourism and the economy,” he said. “I don’t want to see that in downtown St. Petersburg or on our beaches.”

Welch said he is a concealed permit holder and firearm owner who received training before Florida adopted its “Stand Your Ground” law, which allows those who feel threatened to meet force with force instead of retreating. He said his training class, taught by a Pinellas Park police officer, was beneficial and encouraged walking away from a situation if it’s possible to walk away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0lCGTutt00

Eliminating that useful training and demonstration of competency, he said, is “a bridge too far and we shouldn’t go that direction.”

“I think having many guns visible in our community combined with the removal of any basic training or certification is a really bad formula for our future,” he said. “I’ve got a platform and I decided to say that. If folks don’t speak up for what common sense gun policy should be, then we’ll end up with that wild, wild west scenario.”

Asked if he was anticipating backlash from a governor known for pushing back against those who challenge him, or from his supporters, Welch said this is about the safety of the community, and that comes with the territory.

“The worst thing we can do is be silent when you feel strongly about something. And I feel strongly for our law enforcement officers, for our communities and for our economy,” he said. “Open carry would be a horrible idea.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Petersburg, FL newsLocal Saint Petersburg, FL
Plan to close St. Pete’s Albert Whitted Airport won’t fly | Letters
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
St. Petersburg lawyer led the fight for wildlife and wild places
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
St. Petersburg’s education, youth liaison fired
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Things are getting nasty in St. Pete Beach, and we’re not talking red tide
Saint Pete Beach, FL2 days ago
How Ron DeSantis causes chaos
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor won, but voters also picked Tom Brady, Mickey Mouse
Tampa, FL2 days ago
What does low turnout say about politics in Florida? | Letters
Tampa, FL3 days ago
At Tampa Bay museums, docents share what they know with the public
Saint Petersburg, FL21 hours ago
In St. Petersburg, Herban Flow is full of nonalcoholic beverages
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
A chat with Bob Glaser, whose firm handles luxury properties around Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL1 day ago
So very Tampa: Where the City Council candidates awaited their election results
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Mayor Jane Castor’s relationship with Tampa’s Black communities? The jury’s still out.
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Records show Tampa teacher’s troubled history
Tampa, FL19 hours ago
Pinellas deputy shot in Pinellas Park expected to survive, taskforce says
Pinellas Park, FL8 hours ago
More than 70 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Tampa Bay area
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Regional transportation planning agency for Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco?
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Feds: St. Pete restaurant group withheld employee wages
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Clearwater OKs buffer as confrontations escalate at women's health center
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
Sunny Side Up: Finding the Best Breakfast in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
Hillsborough signals last call for the former Beer Can Island
Tampa, FL4 days ago
St. Pete’s new rooftop bar debuts, Cask Social unexpectedly closes, and more Tampa Bay food news
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
Plant City, FL2 days ago
Tampa Woman Makes $300 An Hour Doing This Odd Job
Tampa, FL3 days ago
St. Petersburg’s Red Mesa under federal investigation for withholding wages
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
String of dolphin deaths at Clearwater aquarium prompts ‘expert’ examination
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Extend Tampa’s Riverwalk behind the cruise ship terminal | Column
Tampa, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy