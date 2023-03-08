Open in App
Fall River, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Bishop Connolly HS to close at end of school year: What we know

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette,

4 days ago
The Diocese of Fall River announced on Wednesday that Bishop Connolly High School will close permanently at the end of the current school year.

In an announcement sent out Wednesday afternoon, the diocese said financial hardship made it impossible to keep the school running.

Here's what we know so far about the closure.

