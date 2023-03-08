Open in App
Kern County, CA
See more from this location?
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KCSO classifies February death at North Kern State Prison a homicide

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIFJo_0lCGT1sX00

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at North Kern State Prison as a homicide, according to a release by the law enforcement agency.

The sheriff's office reports that 45-year-old Ariel Barragan Torres was found unresponsive in his cell at about 9:41 pm on February 8, 2023. Prison personnel took Torres to the prison's triage facility where he was pronounced dead, according to law enforcement.

KCSO confirmed that the coroner's office performed an autopsy and determined Torres' death to be homicide by strangulation. No further information has been made available at this time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kern County, CA newsLocal Kern County, CA
Investigation Underway into Stabbing Death of Man in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA20 hours ago
One dead after violent assault in South Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA15 hours ago
Man arrested for setting fire to Wingland Elementary playground
Oildale, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
KCFD: Arson arrest setting new playground equipment on fire
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Kern County Probation arrest 44-year-old man, seizes 17 guns
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Bakersfield men claim they were threatened with ICE after tipping BPD about alleged plot
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 9, 2023
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Kern County Probation's Camp Erwin Owen evacuated
Kernville, CA2 days ago
Single car crash in Tulare leaves driver deceased at the scene
Tulare, CA17 hours ago
Evacuation order for Wasco area residents near Pond community
Wasco, CA9 hours ago
BPD searches for 2 people suspected of theft, fraud
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in downtown Bakersfield apartment explosion
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Man arrested for firearm, drug possession in Corcoran, police say
Corcoran, CA3 days ago
Coroner releases identification of man shot, killed in Rosamond
Rosamond, CA4 days ago
BPD: Bakersfield home robberies connected, targeting seniors
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Tulare County Sheriff issues evacuation warning
Porterville, CA2 days ago
McFarland under evacuation warning
Mcfarland, CA1 day ago
Motions continue in case against adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago
Woman hit and killed on South Union Feb. 7 identified
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
1 in custody after alleged armed robbery, 2 outstanding: BPD
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Tulare man faces animal cruelty charges, deputies say
Alpaugh, CA4 days ago
Bakersfield police searching for women suspected of home burglary
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Kern County officials discuss flooding, emergency response
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Driver rescued from fast-moving water near Visalia: TCSO
Visalia, CA10 hours ago
Evacuation order issued for Kernville, Riverkern, Tillie Creek, Wofford Heights areas: Kern County FD
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Evacuation warning issued for McFarland, other orders remain in effect
Mcfarland, CA1 day ago
Bakersfield Fire Department Water Rescue Team deployed to Merced
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Image shows man suspected in ‘numerous’ burglaries, thefts in Oildale, Rosedale areas: KCSO
Oildale, CA6 days ago
No injuries, deaths reported in Tehachapi train derailment
Tehachapi, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy