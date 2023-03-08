Deceased man found in Roxhill Park

Seattle Police on Wednesday morning, Mar. 8, 2023 responded to a call about a body found in the Roxhill neighborhood near White Center.

Officers arrived just before 7:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of SW Roxbury Street and located a deceased man, possibly in his 40s-50s.

Seattle Fire Department responded and confirmed the man was dead.

SPD will be investigating whether the death is suspicious in nature.

Meanwhile, if anyone has any information, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Roxhill Park is located at 2850 SW Roxbury Street: