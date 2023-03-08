Open in App
Rochester, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Democrat and Chronicle

Rochester Main Street Armory shut down indefinitely after deadly stampede at GloRilla concert. The latest

By Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHh04_0lCGR3rF00

The Main Street Armory, where a crowd surge at a Sunday-night GloRilla concert killed two women and critically injured a third, is shut down indefinitely.

The city of Rochester is not renewing the venue’s entertainment license, Police Chief David Smith announced at a news conference late Wednesday afternoon.

He said the city had invited armory owner Scott Donaldson to a meeting Wednesday about voluntarily ceasing to host events but that, through an attorney, he declined to attend.

What we know nowWhat's next for the investigation into deadly Rochester concert?

'I am devastated and heartbroken'GloRilla tweets after deadly stampede at Rochester concert

Smith then signed an order denying the armory’s entertainment license renewal, which has been posted at the facility at 900 E. Main St.

“What this means is that the Main Street Armory can no longer host any public entertainment pending a complete and thorough review of this matter,” Smith said.

He said he wasn’t going to speculate how long the investigation might take but that it will be multifaceted, involving a number of city agencies.

“Lives were lost,” he said. “We need to take steps to make sure no lives are lost in the future, if indeed this was something that was preventable.”

What happened?Two women killed in stampede at GloRilla concert in Rochester

He said police have taken statements from several witnesses but that anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email psi@cityofrochester.gov.

Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester died Monday after being trampled. The third victim, identified only as a 35-year-old woman from Syracuse, remains at Strong Memorial Hospital, where she is fighting for her life, Smith said.

Seven other people were treated at area hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Previously, Smith said the injuries appear to be the result of a crowd pushing toward the exits after they thought they heard gunfire.

While there is no evidence of that, police are investigating several possible causes of the fatal surge, including “possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors.”

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. as people were exiting the armory following a concert, which featured Memphis-based rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes.

During a Monday press conference, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans called the fatal stampede “totally unacceptable" and promised a thorough investigation into whether the venue’s operators had the necessary safety measures in place for a large crowd.

“We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period,” Evans said, although he cautioned it was too early in the investigation to assign blame. “I intend to get to the bottom of this.”

GloRilla, whose 2022 single“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance, tweeted that she is “devastated and heartbroken” that women died after her show. She said she is “praying for their families and for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
Family Of Buffalo Woman Killed In Concert Stampede Needs Help
Buffalo, NY18 hours ago
Third victims dies after GloRilla concertgoers in Rochester push toward venue's exit
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Third victim from Main Street Armory stampede dies
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
News 8 at 6: Web Show Saturday, March 11
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Closing the door for the last time at McGinnity’s Restaurant
Rochester, NY22 hours ago
Main Street Armory crowd surge victims remembered at vigil
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Three suspects located after attempted robbery in church parking lot
Rochester, NY22 hours ago
Third victim dead after Main Street Armory crowd surge, identified
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Local LGBTQ+ activist Michael Gamilla dies after battling leukemia
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Third woman dies in GloRilla concert stampede in Rochester
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Rochester officials shut down Armory after fatal crowd surge
Rochester, NY4 days ago
Main Street Armory Shut Down Amid Probe into Fatal Crush
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Frontier Airlines suspending operations at the Rochester airport in May
Rochester, NY1 day ago
'Queen of Hoops' fundraising basketball tournament supports children in Rochester
Rochester, NY14 hours ago
RPD: Missing teen safely returns home
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Balsam Bagels shut down by Monroe County Health Department
Rochester, NY2 days ago
What Really Happened At The Main St Armory In Rochester
Rochester, NY5 days ago
2nd person who died in GloRilla concert stampede identified; Syracuse woman in critical condition
Rochester, NY5 days ago
Car flipped on its side after rollover crash on I-490
Rochester, NY3 days ago
2 Tractor-trailer, flat bed crash on Rt. 390 NB down to one lane
Henrietta, NY3 days ago
One dead, one seriously injured after double-shooting on Depew Street
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Occupied house with 1-year-old inside shot on Flower City Park
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Shots Fired at a House in the Maplewood Neighborhood
Rochester, NY3 days ago
‘Go Frost Yourself’ bakery now open in Greece
Greece, NY2 days ago
3 suspects taken into custody after attempted robbery outside church
Rochester, NY1 day ago
State Police Arrest 3 More In Madison County Home Invasion And Robbery
Rochester, NY2 days ago
The big change is coming
Albany, NY1 day ago
‘Macho’ finds a home after more than a year at Lollypop Farm
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Mama Lor’s still in the fight for best fish fry
Rochester, NY3 days ago
18-year-old from Cheektowaga sets world record in powerlifting
Cheektowaga, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy