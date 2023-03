HipHopDX.com

Rob49 Gives First Interview Since French Montana Shooting: 'People Look At You Like You’re A Target' By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady, 4 days ago

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady, 4 days ago

Exclusive - Rob49 is more focused than he’s ever been. Following the release of his debut album Vulture Island last April, the buzzing New Orleans ...