North Port, FL
Herald-Tribune

Sarasota County-North Port water supplier to temporarily change disinfection practice

By Staff Report,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1iOF_0lCGQf5H00

Clarification: Sarasota County will use a different timetable than the Peace River Water Supply Authority and the city of North Port to disinfect tap water with free chlorine. An earlier version of this story said otherwise.

People who drink water from Sarasota County and the city of North Port may notice a change in the taste or smell of their tap water while the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority temporarily changes the way it disinfects its potable water supply.

For that period, the water will be disinfected with free chlorine rather than chlorine combined with ammonia (chloramines).

For the city of North Port, that change should occur from March 15 through May 14 – as scheduled by the water supply authority.

What will the utility do to the water?

A “free chlorine conversion,” as it's known, allows the utility to perform a distribution system purge as recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for water utilities using chloramines as their primary disinfectant.

The change will also affect water supplied through the utility systems in Charlotte and DeSoto counties and the city of Punta Gorda.

Earlier: Englewood Water District to conduct free chlorine burn starting July 1

The water supplier will flush the distribution system along with this change in the process. The flush will allow the free chlorine to move quickly throughout the distribution system.

Is it safe to drink?

The water remains safe to drink but it may discolor laundered clothes.

Homeowners should flush any cloudy or discolored water that may enter the plumbing by running a faucet for several minutes or until the water runs clear.

Customers on kidney dialysis who use a proportioning machine to prepare dialysate at home are advised to contact their physician or equipment supplier for the steps needed to accommodate the change in water disinfection and to install filtering devices, if needed.

Customers using the water for aquariums should monitor the chlorine residuals and are advised to contact a professional to ensure proper pretreatment of the water before adding or changing the water in the tank to avoid any problems associated with chlorine.

For information on preventing waterborne germs, visit https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/drinking/preventing-waterborne-germs-at-home.html .

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota County-North Port water supplier to temporarily change disinfection practice

