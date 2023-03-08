Open in App
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Bike Week-related admissions are up so far this year according to Halifax Medical Center

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal,

4 days ago


The first five days of Bike Week this year has sent 69 people to the hospital in Daytona Beach with injuries but none have died, hospital officials said on Wednesday.

That's up a bit from last year, when the total was 64, but is much higher that the year before that, when the total was only 37.

Of the 69 Bike Week admissions at Halifax Health Medical Center, the only trauma center in the area, 20 were critically injured, or Level 1 traumas that required a surgeon to receive the patients, said hospital spokesman John Guthrie.

There have been two deaths during Bike Week so far but they occurred on roadways in Volusia and Flagler counties.

In previous years, Bike Week deaths have been higher, according to News-Journal archived reports produced from police information.

In Bike Week 2022, six people were killed, and in 2021, eight fatalities were recorded in the 10-day events.

Deaths in 2021 were a record high as the previous year, 2020, six people were killed for the duration of the biker event.

Second Bike Week deathSecond motorcycle fatality reported during Bike Week, this one in Port Orange

Bike week injuries discussedHalifax board hears about Bike Week injuries

Biker jumps off motorcycle on bridgeVideo shows biker jumping off motorcycle as it goes over Daytona's Main Street bridge

More traumas in BiketoberfestHalifax Health sees increase in trauma cases during Biketoberfest

This Bike Week the first motorcycle crash death occurred early Tuesday in Flagler County at 3 a.m. when a motorcyclist from Ohio was killed. A passenger on that motorcycle, a Daytona Beach woman, suffered minor injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The second death occurred Tuesday night at 9:52 p.m. when a motorcyclist was killed in Port Orange.

Of the 69 admitted to the hospital this week, 54 were men and 15 were women. Fourteen of the patients were suffering from head injuries, hospital officials said.

Thirty-eight people from out of state were hospitalized. Another 19 were non-Volusia residents while 12 were from Volusia County, hospital officials said.

Comments / 0
