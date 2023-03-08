CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported March 8, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
March 6
• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $1,027
• domestic violence-3rd degree; person; CR 1322
March 7
• forgery-3rd degree; theft of property-3rd degree; person; forged checks
• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW
Arrests
March 7
Haynes, Tami H.; 41
• theft of property-4th degree
Green, Willie J.; 39
• possession/receiving controlled substance (2 counts)
• possession of marijuana-2nd degree
• possession of drug paraphernalia
Scott, Tyra A.; 44
• possession of marijuana-2nd degree
• possession of drug paraphernalia
Phillips, Jacqueline F.; 39
• theft of property-4th degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
