Cullman, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported March 8, 2023

By Cullman Tribune Staff,

4 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported March 8, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department
Incidents

March 6
• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $1,027
• domestic violence-3rd degree; person; CR 1322

March 7
• forgery-3rd degree; theft of property-3rd degree; person; forged checks
• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW

Arrests

March 7
Haynes, Tami H.; 41
• theft of property-4th degree

Green, Willie J.; 39
• possession/receiving controlled substance (2 counts)
• possession of marijuana-2nd degree
• possession of drug paraphernalia

Scott, Tyra A.; 44
• possession of marijuana-2nd degree
• possession of drug paraphernalia

Phillips, Jacqueline F.; 39
• theft of property-4th degree

Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

Comments / 0
Community Policy