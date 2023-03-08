CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported March 8, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

March 6

• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $1,027

• domestic violence-3rd degree; person; CR 1322

March 7

• forgery-3rd degree; theft of property-3rd degree; person; forged checks

• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW

Arrests

March 7

Haynes, Tami H.; 41

• theft of property-4th degree

Green, Willie J.; 39

• possession/receiving controlled substance (2 counts)

• possession of marijuana-2nd degree

• possession of drug paraphernalia

Scott, Tyra A.; 44

• possession of marijuana-2nd degree

• possession of drug paraphernalia

Phillips, Jacqueline F.; 39

• theft of property-4th degree

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

