Open in App
Cullman, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joey Lowery

By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home,

4 days ago

Beloved father and son, Joey Lowery, passed away peacefully in his home on March 5, 2023, aged 56. Joey was a proud father of two children and grandfather of two.

He is survived by his son, Justin, and Justin’s two children, Aiden and Genevieve; his daughter, Hailey; his mother, Barbara; and his two brothers, Bryan and Heath.

Our Dad could always be found rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and enjoying an ice cold Dr. Pepper. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.

We would love for you to come and honor his life during visitation at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home, 255 Co Rd 1435, Cullman, AL 35058, on Thursday, March 9, between 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with the service to follow. Burial will be at Shelton Grove Cemetery.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cullman, AL newsLocal Cullman, AL
Obituary: Glenda Smith
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Teresa Kay Jones Wooten
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Leo Junior Anders
Addison, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Obituary: A.J. “Jack” Stewart
Crane Hill, AL10 hours ago
Obituary: Patsy June Whitten
Bear Creek, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Gloria Jean Jacks
Double Springs, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Jerry “Wormy” Wayne Covington
Haleyville, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Liddie Bee Bryan
Baileyton, AL3 days ago
Obituary: Willadean Martin Sprinkle
Nauvoo, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Brent Pearl
Bremen, AL5 days ago
Obituary: Ruby Christeen Clark
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Brandon Lee Veal
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Obituary: Regina Ann Thompson
Weaver, AL5 days ago
Obituary: E. L. Ragsdale
Logan, AL6 days ago
Obituary: David Edgar Styles
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Obituary: Leslie E. Blaylock
Haleyville, AL6 days ago
PREP SOFTBALL: ‘Always be there for my teammates’: Good Hope’s Haley Lay set for sophomore season
Good Hope, AL7 hours ago
University of Alabama System Mourns Death of Longtime Trustee Jim Wilson
Tuscaloosa, AL17 hours ago
An unexpected retirement: EES principal David Wiggins to retire after 17 years
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Granny Squares at Guy Hunt Library
Holly Pond, AL3 days ago
Family of missing Walker County woman seeking answers 5 years after disappearance
Empire, AL2 days ago
Cold Springs High FCCLA brings home state awards
Bremen, AL7 hours ago
HPD identifies two dead after Jordan Lane crash
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Cullman Homeschool Connection hosts fused glass workshop
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Man discovered dead in Shades Creek off I-65
Homewood, AL13 hours ago
Crawford sentenced to 99 years following murder conviction
Cullman, AL1 day ago
PREP BASEBALL: West Point pulls away from Hanceville on the road 10-0
West Point, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy