Obituary: Joey Lowery

Beloved father and son, Joey Lowery, passed away peacefully in his home on March 5, 2023, aged 56. Joey was a proud father of two children and grandfather of two.

He is survived by his son, Justin, and Justin’s two children, Aiden and Genevieve; his daughter, Hailey; his mother, Barbara; and his two brothers, Bryan and Heath.

Our Dad could always be found rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and enjoying an ice cold Dr. Pepper. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.

We would love for you to come and honor his life during visitation at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home, 255 Co Rd 1435, Cullman, AL 35058, on Thursday, March 9, between 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with the service to follow. Burial will be at Shelton Grove Cemetery.