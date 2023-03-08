Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Release of additional Tyre Nichols footage, documents on hold

By Erin Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

4 days ago
Good morning, Memphis!

This is Features and Business Editor Erin Munz, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

The release of about 20 hours of footage, audio and documents relating to the internal investigation into Tyre Nichols' death in early January was not released Wednesday after Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Jones Jr. signed a court order blocking the release. (Lucas Finton has all the details on Wednesday's decision and what's next in a story below.)

"The court orders that the release of videos, audio, reports, and personnel files of City of Memphis employees related to this indictment and investigation (to include administrative hearings, records and related files) shall be delayed until such time as the state and the defendants have reviewed this information," the court order read. "The release of this information shall be subject to further orders of this court and, in the public interest, will be ordered as soon as possible."

In related news, more than two months after Nichols was severely beaten by officers from the Memphis Police Department's SCORPION Unit, the Department of Justice said it is creating a "guide" for mayors and police chiefs across the country to follow, Lucas reports in this story.

Separately, the DOJ confirmed it will be conducting the review of MPD's specialized units that Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis requested in early February.

The latest on Ja Morant: No charges will be filed against Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant by the Glendale (Colorado) police department after it concluded its investigation into his posting of a video where he is holding an apparent gun in a nightclub, Evan Barnes reports in this story.

In other Morant news, Mark Giannotto says in the rush to criticize the point guard, the most compelling part of his recent missteps is being overlooked: We don't actually know when he's returning. You can read Mark's column here.

And in the latest episode of the Commercial Appeal Grizzlies podcast, reporters Damichael Cole and Evan Barnes discuss the latest around Morant, how the Grizzlies are handling the situation, and the race for the No. 2 seed. You can find that here.

Shelby County news: Shelby County Government is about to raise its last group of employees to a living wage of $15 per hour, with commissioners poised to approve an increase in pay for bus monitors Monday, Katherine Burgess reports here.

The pay increase will apply to about 160 bus monitors who have been receiving just $12 an hour, said Jerri Green, senior policy adviser to County Mayor Lee Harris.

