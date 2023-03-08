Open in App
Texas State
KXAN

UPDATE: Lotto Texas jackpot now at $53 million

By Erica Pauda,

4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lotto Texas jackpot for the March 11 drawing is an estimated annuitized $53 million as of Thursday morning, according to the Texas Lottery website . The estimated cash value of the jackpot is now $31.4 million.

The winning numbers were 3-7-9-16-29-36.

Wednesday’s drawing for Lotto Texas was an estimated annuitized $51.5 million, according to a Wednesday news release from the Texas Lottery Commission.

Lotto Texas sits only behind the estimated annuitized Mega Millions jackpot, which is worth $203 million for the drawing Friday, March 10, according to the release.

Dripping Springs resident wins $1M in Texas Lottery

Wednesday’s drawing was the 74th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since it started an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19, 2022 drawing, the release said.

There were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners in 2022, the release said. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident who claimed the prize of $19 million on Sept. 17, 2022.

“The excitement for this growing jackpot has helped generate strong sales for the game, which supports public education in Texas. We’re looking forward to congratulating the largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner since May of 2010 and the first one of 2023.”, said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery in the release.

