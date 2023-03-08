Jim Boeheim officially retiring; Autry to replace him

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — After 60 years of coaching, SU men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim has finally announced his retirement.

Via Syracuse University’s Campus and Community news, “Associate Head Coach Adrian Autry ’94, one of Boeheim’s former players and longtime assistant, has been named the program’s next head coach.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today,” says Chancellor Kent Syverud. “Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be ‘Forever Orange.’”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.