Open in App
Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

Jim Boeheim officially retiring; Autry to replace him

By Clare Normoyle,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQsfo_0lCGPqVp00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — After 60 years of coaching, SU men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim has finally announced his retirement.

Via Syracuse University’s Campus and Community news, “Associate Head Coach Adrian Autry ’94, one of Boeheim’s former players and longtime assistant, has been named the program’s next head coach.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today,” says Chancellor Kent Syverud. “Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be ‘Forever Orange.’”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
Meet SU’s new basketball coach Adrian Autry
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Jim Boeheim out as Syracuse head coach; Autry to replace him
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Whole Foods lawsuit, Syracuse head coach leaves
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pittsford hockey shut out in state semifinals
Town Of Pittsford, NY1 day ago
Walker carries Lyons boys basketball to Far West Regionals
Avon, NY3 days ago
AMR response to crowd-surges like at the Main Street Armory
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Kucko’s Camera: Hoffman Clock Museum
Newark, NY2 days ago
Third victim dead after Main Street Armory crowd surge, identified
Rochester, NY3 days ago
“Mother of the Church” celebrated for her wise counsel and resourcefulness
Geneva, NY3 days ago
Palmyra man arrested following investigation into several domestic incidents
Palmyra, NY21 hours ago
Man arrested for Houses Motel murder in Wayne Co.
Lyons, NY4 days ago
Garber Automotive Group acquires two new dealerships, auto body shop
Canandaigua, NY3 days ago
Schumer calling on FDA, after dozens of overdoses linked to new deadly street drug
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Two Phelps residents charged with child welfare endangerment after kid ingested drugs
Phelps, NY3 days ago
‘RealEats’ gives reason for abrupt closure says ex-employee, doesn’t buy it
Geneva, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy