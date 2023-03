LIMA — The Allen County Special Olympic Basketball team led the county to victory by having an undefeated season. The Division 1 team went to the state championship earning second place. On Wednesday morning, Mayor Sharetta Smith honored the team by declaring March 8 as ‘Sharks Day’ in Lima. Team member Lamont Nash weighed in on their season.

“I am very proud of our basketball season this year,” said Nash. “Although we could not win state we tried our hardest and I am very proud. We did a really great job.”