LIMA — Mayor Sharetta Smith swore in four new firefighters Wednesday morning. Tyler King, Gage Stemen, Mitchell Douglas and Trevor Williamson were officially welcomed to the Lima Fire Department. Firefighter King weighed in on why he chose the department for his career.

“This department has a reputation for being some of the best trained in the area,” said King. “For the opportunity to train and be as proficient with our job as we can really brought me this way.”