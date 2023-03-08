Star Wars: Andy Serkis Wants to Play Snoke Again and Loved Kino Loy

When Supreme Leader Snoke was killed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi , audiences weren't the only ones shocked , as actor Andy Serkis also couldn't believe his villain met his demise, which is at least part of the reason he wants to somehow revive the character in the future. Luckily, Serkis wasn't absent from the galaxy far, far away for too long, as he returned to the franchise for a much more human role in Star Wars: Andor as Kino Loy, but even with the success of that figure, the actor admits he'd still love for Snoke to make a comeback. Serkis can next be seen in Luther: The Fallen Sun , which hits Netflix on March 10th.

"I was so surprised when I was offered that. I just thought, 'Wow, that's bold,' and is it gonna cause an absolute furor and people are going to think he's connected to Snoke in some way?" Serkis shared with ComicBook.com of his Andor role. "And I thought, 'Do I really wanna go there? That's gonna be a nightmare.'"

He continued, "I really loved playing Kino Loy and the response to the character, I really wasn't expecting that kind of response, but people really related to that character. A lot of people have talked to me about Kino Loy as being a character that really spoke to them. In terms of redemption for Snoke, I don't see it so much as that. I still feel, gosh, it would be great to bring Snoke back to life in some way ."

It's unclear whether it's more likely we could see Serkis reprise Snoke or reprise Kino Loy. Various Snoke stories have emerged in other mediums that explore the figure's backstory, while Kino Loy was last seen in Episode 10 of Andor , as he was stranded on a prison tower in the middle of an ocean. With a second season of Andor on the way, it's possible that Kino Loy could return, due to his ambiguous sendoff, but with that second season jumping ahead in time, we might have seen the last of the character .

Luther: The Fallen Sun is described, "An epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film -- a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."

Stay tuned for details on Serkis' future in the Star Wars franchise. Luther: The Fallen Sun hits Netflix on March 10th.

