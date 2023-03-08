Batman & The Joker Crash a Wedding in Deadly Duo #6 Preview (Exclusive)

Next month will bring the debut of Batman & The Joker : The Deadly Duo #6, the penultimate issue in Marc Silvestri 's ambitious miniseries. The tale puts two of DC's most iconic Gothamites in a unique adventure together , and fans are definitely curious to see where the story goes next. In anticipation of The Deadly Duo #6, DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of the issue -- not only its epic variant covers, but its macabre and fascinating art , as Batman and The Joker attend what can only be described as an unholy wedding.

"Batman and The Joker are two of the world's most iconic characters and have been at each other's throat's for more than 80 years," Silvestri said when Deadly Duo was first announced. "I always thought it would be pretty entertaining to have them on the same side so I wrote a story about it. Needless to say, stuff happens."

You can check out the official solicitation for Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #6, and keep scrolling to check out the exclusive preview!

BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #6

Written by MARC SILVESTRI

Art and cover by MARC SILVESTRI

Batman variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Joker variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:25 variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:50 variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI

1:100 variant cover by JOHN McCREA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 4/4/23

After a bloody, brutal, and harrowing adventure across and underneath Gotham, Batman and The Joker have unearthed the true culprit behind the dark scheme against them. Now the Deadly Duo find themselves unwilling participants in a bone-chilling wedding ceremony in the catacombs beneath Gotham City. Get ready for unholy matrimony in this horrific penultimate chapter that needs to be seen to be believed.

Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #6 will be released wherever comics are sold on April 4th.

Main Cover

(Photo: DC)

Variant Cover by Bill Sienkiewicz

(Photo: DC)

1 in 25 Variant Cover by Guillem March

(Photo: DC)

1 in 100 Variant Cover by John McCrea

(Photo: DC)

Preview 1

(Photo: DC)

Preview 2

(Photo: DC)

Preview 3

(Photo: DC)

Preview 4

(Photo: DC)

Preview 5

(Photo: DC)

