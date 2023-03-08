Ex-Gardner postal worker gets 3 years probation for stealing over $90K

WORCESTER — A former U.S. Postal Service worker was sentenced to three years probation with six months confined to her home in federal court Wednesday for stealing packages in Gardner that totaled over $90,000 in cash.

Roberta Feliz, 34, of Fitchburg, was also ordered to pay $85,565 in restitutions.

Feliz pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in April 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Feliz was employed as lead sales and services associate with the Gardner Post Office. Between February and July 2020, Feliz stole over $90,000 in cash deposits that were mailed from a tractor supply company to its bank.

Feliz was observed on surveillance camera removing envelopes from the postal service floor into the employee locker area or the women’s restroom.

In August 2020, Feliz was approached by law enforcement after she took a control package containing cash from the postal floor into an office, removed money from the envelope and hid it in an unused desk. Feliz admitted to stealing packages from the tractor supply company and stated that she used the money to pay off debt and sent some to family overseas.

The prosecution asked U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman for 10 months in prison with three years supervised release.

Joan M. Fund, Feliz's lawyer, requested home confinement for her client. Fund said her client clearly regretted her actions and referenced Feliz using the money to pay for utilities and support family in the Dominican Republic.

Feliz addressed the court, holding back tears as she apologized the postal service, the business, her family and friends and to the court for her crimes.

"There is no excuse for what I did. I am truly sorry," Feliz said.

Hillman said he had a different sentence in mind prior to Feliz's address, but he found that her words showed sincere remorse and understanding of her actions.

"It tells me I'm not going to see you again," Hillman said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Ex-Gardner postal worker gets 3 years probation for stealing over $90K