Open in App
Bucks County, PA
See more from this location?
Bucks County Courier Times

May primary takes shape as Dems, GOP field candidates for Bucks County, municipal offices

By Peg Quann and Damon Williams,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIjH3_0lCGMMVi00

Political campaigning will begin in earnest this week as Tuesday marked the filing deadline for candidates wanting to run for office in the May 16 Pennsylvania Primary Election.

Bucks County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Wallace Batemen on Wednesday appointed three judges to serve as the county Board of Elections since all three county commissioners are up for re-election and therefore cannot serve these roles this year. The three judges are Charissa J. Liller, Jordan B. Yeager and Stephen A. Corr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HwLIh_0lCGMMVi00

Here's how the races are shaping up:

Bucks County GOP wants to retake commissioners' majority

The Bucks County Republican Committee announced its slate for county offices. Bucks GOP Chairwoman Pat Poprik said she still didn't have the full count of candidates for municipal and school district elections because the Board of Elections was still processing the applications for those who have filed nomination petitions.

But the GOP endorsed candidates for county commissioner are incumbent Gene DiGirolamo of Bensalem and Pamela Van Blunk of Doylestown Township. Van Blunk currently serves as county controller.

District Attorney Matthew Weintraub is running on the Republican ballot as a judge for the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. There is one vacancy and one retention election for the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas this year, according to the Department of State. Weintraub is running for the seat of Senior Judge Diane Gibbons who retired last year. Judge C. Theodore Fritsch Jr. is running for retention.

The county Republicans also are endorsing Sherry Labs of Plumstead as Treasurer; Robyn Goodnoe of Richland Township as Register of Wills; Jeff Hall-Gale of Lower Makefield as Clerk of Courts; and Charles Stockert of Hilltown as Coroner.

Former Commissioner Andy Warren of Middletown is also running for a seat on the governing body and will challenge DiGirolamo and Van Blunk in May for a spot on the November ballot.

More: Bucks County Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo announces reelection campaign

More: Bucks County Controller Pamela Van Blunk announces board of commissioners campaign

More: District Attorney Matt Weintraub to run for Bucks County judge

More: Former Bucks County Commissioner Andy Warren announces election bid to return to office

Bucks County Democrats ready to retain government control

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIKY9_0lCGMMVi00

The Bucks Democrats are endorsing incumbent County Commissioner Chairman Bob Harvie and incumbent Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia for re-election. They also are endorsing Eileen Albillar for Clerk of Courts; incumbent Kris Ballerini for Treasurer; incumbent Linda Bobrin for Register of Wills and Patti Campi for Coroner.

The party did not endorse incumbent coroner Meredith Buck, who has challenged the current administration on funding and other issues during her first term. Buck, however, is seeking re-election and will face a primary challenge by Campi.

More: Bucks County coroner: Commissioners' $1 million cut to office violated Sunshine law

More: Bucks County Democrats announce reelection bids of Commissioners Harvie, Marseglia

Municipal and school board seats also on Bucks County ballots

Many municipal and school board seats are also up for election this year. Petitions for these candidates are still being processed by the Board of Elections. Objections to the petitions can be filed until March 14 and candidates have until March 22 to withdraw their filing petition to run for office.

Several Pennsylvania judicial seats up for election

In statewide judicial races, the Democrats also endorsed Dan McCaffery for state Supreme Court, Jill Beck and Timika Lane for Superior Court; but left the field for Commonwealth Court open since no candidate reached the threshold for endorsement.

The Republican State Committee recommended Judge Carolyn Carluccio for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Judge Harry Smail Jr. and Maria Battista for state Superior Court, and Megan Martin for Commonwealth Court. Candidates for statewide office were endorsed at a meeting of the Republican State Committee in early February.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: May primary takes shape as Dems, GOP field candidates for Bucks County, municipal offices

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
PA House Speaker Joanna McClinton celebrates milestone as female speaker in state history
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania was a top state for hate group propaganda in 2022. Lehigh Valley plans to fight back.
Allentown, PA2 days ago
‘Eye-Popping’ Exec Salaries a Catalyst for Tower Health’s Local Hospitals Losing Their Tax Exemptions
Phoenixville, PA9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
After being dropped by Democrats, Cherry Hill mayor won’t seek re-election
Cherry Hill, NJ3 days ago
Philadelphia City Council votes unanimously to put public safety director question on ballot
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Proposal for another massive warehouse in central Pa. draws opposition
Elizabethtown, PA3 days ago
Mayor of Bucks County Township Offers Scholarship Opportunity to Local Students
Bensalem Township, PA2 days ago
Delaware County bar shuttered after numerous noise and gunfire complaints
Clifton Heights, PA2 days ago
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Hillside Estate in New Hope Overlooking Delaware River
New Hope, PA2 days ago
Local Sobriety Checkpoints Planned for Festive Week
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
Lawsuit claims negligence, racial discrimination in Lehigh County 911 Center's handling of fatal fire call
Allentown, PA3 days ago
Play For All At New Inclusive Playground In Upper Providence
Phoenixville, PA1 day ago
New Arcade to Host Grand-Opening in Small Town Across the River from Bucks County
Lambertville, NJ1 day ago
US Marshals arrest two murder fugitives in King of Prussia
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
Phoenixville, Pa. waiter rewarded with $800 tip
Phoenixville, PA2 days ago
Pennsylvania cities rank in list of Top 10 most Irish cities
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Planned rehab of New Hope-Lambertville Bridge will impact you. Here's what to know now
New Hope, PA3 days ago
Doylestown Hospital Makes Newsweek’s 2023 List of World’s Best Hospitals
Doylestown, PA2 days ago
Med Student Took the Path Less Traveled from Quakertown High
Quakertown, PA4 days ago
Phillipsburg Changes Multiple Roads to One-Way
Phillipsburg, NJ4 days ago
Troopers Arrest Woman at Casino for Pickpocketing
King Of Prussia, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy