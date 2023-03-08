2022-23 Tennessee basketball roster, regular-season analysis

March has arrived and the focus shifts to postseason play throughout college basketball.

Tennessee (22-9, 11-7 SEC) finished fifth in the Southeastern Conference regular-season standings. The Vols’ final regular-season ranking is No. 19 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The 2023 SEC Tournament begins on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. No. 5 seed Tennessee will play the winner of No. 12 South Carolina and No. 13 Ole Miss on March 9 at 3 p.m. EST. The contest will be televised by SEC Network.

Following the 2022-23 regular season, Vols Wire looks at the performance of Tennessee’s basketball roster.

Performance and analysis for each Tennessee player is listed below.

No. 0 Jonas Aidoo

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 5.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 1.0 assists per game, 49.2 field goal percentage

Analysis: Aidoo made seven consecutive starts to end the regular season, including a breakout performance against Alabama on Feb. 15. He leads the Vols in rebounds and blocks per game during conference play.

No. 1 B.J. Edwards

Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY NETWORK

Stats: 1.3 points per game, 0.3 rebounds per game, 0.5 assists per game, 50.0 field goal percentage

Analysis: Edwards’ playing time has been limited as a true freshman due to an experienced backcourt for the Vols. The four-star guard is due to see a bigger role next season because the Vols will lose multiple top contributors in the backcourt this offseason.

No. 2 Julian Phillips

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Stats: 9.0 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists per game, 41.5 field goal percentage

Analysis: Phillips made an immediate impact as a true freshman, making 25 starts for the Vols this season. He was named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team after averaging 13 points per game. He also earned 2023 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman honors.

No. 4 Tyreke Key

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 8.3 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, 1.4 assists per game, 33.7 field goal percentage

Analysis: Key transferred to Tennessee after a successful career at Indiana State. He recently returned from injury against Auburn and contributed 13 points in his first game since early February. Key started 15 games earlier this season, but has thrived in an off the bench role during the last two months.

No. 5 Zakai Zeigler

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 10.7 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game, 5.4 assists per game, 37.5 field goal percentage

Analysis: Zeigler suffered a season-ending torn ACL against Arkansas on Feb. 28. Before his injury, he was one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. He earned back-to-back All-SEC Defensive Team honors and was a second-team All-SEC selection.

No. 11 Tobe Awaka

Calvin Mattheis/USA TODAY NETWORK

Stats: 3.6 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.3 assists per game, 58.9 field goal percentage

Analysis: The former New York Gatorade Player of the Year has emerged as a dominant rebounder for the Vols late this season. He led the Vols with 10 rebounds against Auburn in the regular-season finale and has played 10-plus minutes in each of the final nine contests. Awaka will be a key inside presence for the Vols in postseason play as he continues to develop as a true freshman.

No. 13 Olivier Nkamhoua

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 10.6 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 1.9 assists per game, 51.9 field goal percentage

Analysis: Nkamhoua is the only Vol to start all 31 games this season. He scored a career-high 27 points in a win against No. 10 Texas. Nkamhoua is averaging career highs in points, assists and minutes played this season.

No. 15 Jahmai Mashack

Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY NETWORK

Stats: 4.2 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, 1.4 assist per game, 40.0 field goal percentage

Analysis: Mashack was thrust into a starting role due to injuries this season and will now be expected to help replace Zeigler at the guard position. He recorded career-highs with 16 points and eight rebounds against Kentucky on Feb 18. Mashack has started eight times entering postseason play.

No. 21 Kent Gilbert

Saul Young/USA TODAY NETWORK

Stats: 0.0 points per game, 0.5 rebounds per game, 0.2 assist per game, 0.0 field goal percentage

Analysis: Gilbert saw limited action for the Vols this season. He played in six games and logged 12 minutes this season.

No. 25 Santiago Vescovi

Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY NETWORK

Stats: 12.7 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, 3.0 assist per game, 37.5 field goal percentage

Analysis: Vescovi led the Vols in points, 3-point percentage, field goals made and 3-pointers made during conference play this season. He was named the Battle 4 Atlantis MVP and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Vescovi also earned 2023 first-team All-SEC honors and will be an important player for the Vols throughout postseason play.

No. 30 Josiah-Jordan James

Calvin Mattheis/USA TODAY NETWORK

Stats: 10.1 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.6 assist per game, 38.9 field goal percentage

Analysis: James was having an outstanding season and earned seven consecutive starts for the Vols before suffering an injury against Vanderbilt on Feb. 8. In his return, James led Tennessee with 18 points against South Carolina on Feb. 25. The Vols went 1-3 in James’ absence.

No. 31 Isaiah Sulack

Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY NETWORK

Stats: 1.0 points per game, 0.3 rebounds per game, 0.3 assist per game, 50.0 field goal percentage

Analysis: Sulack saw minimal late-game playing time for the Vols this season. He played in three games and scored his only points of the season against South Carolina on Feb. 25.

No. 33 Uros Plavsic

Jamar Coach/USA TODAY NETWORK

Stats: 5.1 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, 0.8 assist per game, 66.0 field goal percentage

Analysis: Plavsic started the first 17 games of the season, but he has found his role off the bench during the final half of the season. He led the Vols in field goal percentage throughout conference play, including shooting 15-for-19 (.789) in February.

No. 35 Colin Coyne

Calvin Mattheis/USA TODAY NETWORK

Stats: 0.5 points per game, 0.3 rebounds per game, 0.0 assist per game, 100 field goal percentage

Analysis: Coyne transferred to Tennessee from Mary Washington ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. He played in four games and recorded two points and two blocks against Mississippi State on Jan. 3.