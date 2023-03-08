Open in App
Bronx, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

Man found guilty of murder in 2017 death of FDNY EMT

By Finn HoogensenKatie CorradoVideo credit: Katie Corrado,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0pFk_0lCGKOUQ00

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jose Gonzalez, the man who ran over an FDNY EMT with her own ambulance in the Bronx in 2017, was found guilty of murder Wednesday.

Gonzalez, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Yadira Arroyo , a 14-year veteran of the department and a mother of five children.

“For the last six years, the family of EMT Yadira Arroyo has lived with the heartbreak of her murder at the hands of Jose Gonzalez. Today, we are grateful to the Bronx district attorney and the jurors who have found him guilty – and know this justice is one step to help all those who loved Yadi heal,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in a statment.

Arroyo was killed near Watson Avenue and White Plains Road on March 16, 2017. Gonzalez had hopped onto the back of Arroyo’s ambulance and rode on it, then jumped off and stole a man’s backpack, according to police. The robbery victim flagged down Arroyo’s ambulance and she got out to speak with Gonzalez.

Woman accused in NY boy’s freezing death testifies: ‘It was evil and horrible’

“[Gonzalez] then jumped into the driver’s seat of the ambulance, and Arroyo and her partner, who was in the passenger seat, told him to get out. Gonzalez put the car in reverse, striking Arroyo, then drove forward, pinning her under the vehicle and dragging her across the intersection. The defendant crashed the vehicle into a snowbank and exited the ambulance,” the Bronx District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

An off-duty MTA police officer who was nearby confronted Gonzalez, tackled him and handcuffed him, with the help of other civilians, officials said.

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty during a 2017 arraignment. However, he was deemed unfit to stand trial.

But in the fall of 2022, health officials “determined him to be no longer an incapacitated person,” and Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark vowed to move forward with the case .

“The road to justice for Yadi was tortuous; this case was delayed because of numerous hearings regarding the defendant’s fitness to stand trial, but her family and FDNY colleagues were patient and steadfast from the beginning until today’s verdict,” Clark said in a statement Wednesday. “I thank the witnesses, who saw Yadi in her final moments, for their testimonies during the trial. Yadi lives on in the legacy of her children, and in the countless New Yorkers she assisted in their time of need.”

Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5.

PIX11’s Aaron Feis contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bronx, NY newsLocal Bronx, NY
Bronx man cuffed in connection to two deaths in the same night in Harlem
Bronx, NY10 hours ago
Cops searching for 3 women who beat, robbed teen in Bronx apartment
Bronx, NY10 hours ago
Man lying on sidewalk fatally hit in the Bronx: NYPD
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen charged in stabbing of 14-year-old girl in Queens: NYPD
Queens, NY16 hours ago
Police arrest estranged husband for fatal stabbing of Manhattan NYCHA worker
Manhattan, NY10 hours ago
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY4 hours ago
14-year-old girl stabbed by brother inside Queens home
Queens, NY17 hours ago
Four suspects sought for Washington Heights shootout that injured three bystanders
Queens, NY15 hours ago
Purse snatcher shoved, kicked woman in Williamsburg: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY15 hours ago
Man stabbed during fight in Manhattan subway station: NYPD
Manhattan, NY13 hours ago
Man struck with bottle inside Bronx deli needed over 40 stitches
Bronx, NY1 day ago
1 dead in Brooklyn quadruple shooting: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
One killed, four shot in shooting near Brooklyn daycare: Report
Brooklyn, NY17 hours ago
Man, 46, fatally shot at Brooklyn NYCHA apartment in domestic dispute
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Homeless man cuffed for violent Lower East Side stabbing
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
NYC Thief, Lookout Team Steal $22K in Jewelry While Owner Prays in Synagogue
Brooklyn, NY13 hours ago
Alleged hazmat suit NYC bodega robbery suspect pleads not guilty
New York City, NY2 days ago
Shots fired near home of NYC Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Schools Chancellor David Banks: sources
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYPD searches for 16-year-old Bronx boy missing since Friday
Bronx, NY19 hours ago
NY Father's Ex-Girlfriend Convicted For Murder Of 8-Year-Old Forced To Stay In Freezing Garage
New York City, NY2 days ago
Woman Accused Of Driving Under Influence Of Drugs After Her Child Is Found On Patchogue Roadway
Patchogue, NY16 hours ago
NYC Bodega Clerk Murder Suspect Linked to Crimes for Repeating Camouflage Outfit
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYC SHOOTINGS: Harlem woman slain in lovers’ quarrel, Queens man killed under boardwalk
New York City, NY2 days ago
Family, friends honor legacy of NJ man killed in 2017 NYC bike path attack
New Milford, NJ5 hours ago
NY woman found guilty in freezing death of fiancé’s son, 8-year-old Thomas Valva
New York City, NY2 days ago
Long Island man fatally shot in driveway of his home: police
Bay Shore, NY2 days ago
'I remember it vividly': Woman who ID'd killer of NYPD detectives is now sergeant in same precinct
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
24-year-old beaten and robbed inside Brooklyn subway station
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Bicyclist found dead in supposed Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NYC SHOOTINGS: Man slain in Queens parking dispute; victim executed in Harlem
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy