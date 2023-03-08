Open in App
Chula Vista, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

New committee will examine Chula Vista's 'welcoming city' efforts

By Tammy Murga,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1Jzh_0lCGKFXt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dC04C_0lCGKFXt00
Chula Vista City Hall (Gustavo Solis/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Should Chula Vista recertify as a “welcoming city?” A newly formed ad hoc committee plans to find out, with input from the public, before a formal decision is made.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved creating the group, which will be composed of Deputy Mayor Jose Preciado and Councilmember Andrea Cardenas.

They will work together outside of council meetings over the course of two to three months to analyze the national Welcoming City program and local policies and gather community feedback.

“This is an important topic to the community," said Preciado. "This will be the listening phase. We don’t just want to have a meeting where people talk for five minutes and then we (the City Council) vote."

In November 2019, the South County municipality became the first city in California to be certified by a national nonprofit as a “welcoming city,” a designation given to local governments committed to the inclusion of immigrants and refugees.

Welcoming America sets a comprehensive road map for municipalities to build more equitable communities and foster connections between residents and immigrants. It also sets benchmarks to keep municipalities accountable. The process is a rigorous one, involving a review of citywide policies and programs in areas like health care, education and public safety.

The three-year designation ended last December without efforts to renew it . Welcoming America had asked the city multiple times last year if it desired to recertify but the nonprofit’s requests went unanswered, according to emails and letters from the organization to the city.

City Manager Maria Kachadoorian and former Mayor Mary Casillas Salas chose not to renew the certification because two other inclusion efforts have taken priority, according to the city. No other members of the City Council, the public or the Human Relations Commission, which was charged with implementing the program, were consulted.

Advocates who helped Chula Vista with the certification process had expressed frustration over the city’s internal decision, saying it disregarded extensive community efforts. Advocate Nancy Relaford said she’s appreciative of officials willing to meet with them but said she will underscore that the certification “is more than just symbolic.”

“I’m glad they are looking into this and are inviting the community,” Relaford said. “One way to look at this is that being part of Welcoming America provides outside accountability for the city.”

Preciado said he hopes the committee’s work with the public will clarify “if we have enough policies and if we need to have the certification or do we require the certification as a necessary function of the city.”

He added that he expects to start meeting with Cardenas before hosting meetings next month with members of the community.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Advocates urge Chula Vista to regain ‘Welcoming City’ certification
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
Some officers escape discipline despite new police transparency laws
San Diego, CA2 days ago
What renters should know about Chula Vista’s new tenant protection ordinance
Chula Vista, CA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How to get on a waitlist for affordable housing in San Diego
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Multiple rallies in University City area over proposed housing units
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Guests invited to Southwestern College's annual work report
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
Formerly homeless woman moves into apartment with help from local organization
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Job openings for the City of San Diego
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Residents speak out on ‘Smart Streetlights’ plan
San Diego, CA3 days ago
San Diego little league seeks help saving field
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego water reservoirs levels at 128%
San Diego, CA1 day ago
CA: Genefic Announces Opening of New Corporate Headquarters in Northern San Diego County
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Xylazine or ‘Tranq’ is a new drug threat in West Coast cities, including San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
San Diego’s Democrats Accused of Ignoring the Needs of Neighborhoods of Color in Favor of Costly Gaslamp Promenade Project
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Trespassers Keep Breaking In to an Iconic Spot on San Diego's Waterfront
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Lone Original Tommy’s in San Diego to close
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Former anchor claims victory in her discrimination lawsuit against KUSI; station says it will appeal
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Drugs, snacks, and a Solana Beach garage!
Solana Beach, CA1 day ago
Jury Sides with Former San Diego News Anchor
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Behind the Scenes of Sandra Maas Victory Over KUSI in Equal-Pay, Retaliation Trial
San Diego, CA3 days ago
"Homeless Trash Service" helps clean up San Diego for free
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Gatekeeper Security Services Updates MainStreet Oceanside Monthly Morning Meeting
Oceanside, CA3 days ago
City of Escondido Hosting Job Fair
Escondido, CA3 days ago
How the recent storms impacted San Diego’s water supply in reservoirs
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Chula Vista man tackles homelessness and drug abuse
Chula Vista, CA4 days ago
New study explores what salary you need to live 'comfortably' in San Diego
San Diego, CA2 days ago
‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of inappropriate relationship with former student
National City, CA3 days ago
$1M Scratchers ticket sold at National City store
National City, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy