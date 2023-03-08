Durham
Change location
See more from this location?
Durham, NC
nccu.edu
Student Accessibility Services Receives $100,000 in Scholarships
By Ariel V. Germain, Division of Student Affairs MarketingCommunications Director,5 days ago
By Ariel V. Germain, Division of Student Affairs MarketingCommunications Director,5 days ago
The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Division of Student Affairs' Office of Student Accessibility Services (SAS) has secured $100,000 through the PepsiCo Scholarship Fund. Selected...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0