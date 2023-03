wrestlinginc.com

Komander Has Been Practicing Top Rope Walk Used In AEW Dynamite Ladder Match Since He Was A Kid By David Bixenspan, 5 days ago

By David Bixenspan, 5 days ago

Mexican luchador Komander made his AEW debut last week on "Dynamite" in grand fashion — as part of the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match. ...