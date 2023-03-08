DOUBLE OVERTIME THRILLER: Owatonna seniors lead Huskies to dramatic win over Century

In the mind of senior guard Collin Vick, the players and staff of Owatonna boys basketball, and all of the past, present and future Huskies in the stands, there was simply never a scenario where Owatonna would’ve lost in Tuesday night’s 80-72 double overtime thriller against Rochester Century.

“There wasn’t any way we were coming out with a loss,” Vick said. “Even with our senior class, we’ve battled with this grade level many times, back and forth, and we weren’t going to let the last game played here be a loss.”

With the brand new Owatonna High School getting closer and closer to opening, Tuesday’s Section 1AAAA quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 seeded Owatonna and No. 5 seeded Rochester Century marked the final Owatonna basketball game to be hosted on the court the Huskies have called home for decades.

Things certainly didn’t come easy and even required not one, but two overtimes to decide who was moving on to the semifinals. But when the final buzzer sounded, the Huskies celebrated and gave the OHS gymnasium one last game to remember.

It was only fitting that Section 1AAAA’s No. 4 and No. 5 seeded teams spent the night trading blow for blow. However, the Huskies were the ones that spent most of the first half in the lead.

Senior forward Jason Klecker drew two defenders down low and he found sophomore guard Nolan Ginskey wide open under the hoop to tie the game before senior guard Blake Burmeister followed with a pull-up jumper to give Owatonna its first lead at 15-13.

“Collin (Vick) and Blake (Burmeister) being two of the guys, who were significant players on our team last year, have been in these games and these situations,” said Owatonna head coach Josh Williams. “Tonight was truly a great experience for the guys who haven’t been on that floor before in these situations. But credit to them, even if they haven’t been in a playoff atmosphere like this, just being seniors and a part of the program for a while showed tonight.”

Before Century could score its next basket, senior guard Collin Vick lost his defender with a spin move for an easy bucket, senior guard Ayden Walter drained a 3-pointer from the wing and Ginskey added another point from the free throw line.

Burmeister connected on a corner three with just over a minute left to give the Huskies a double digit lead before they ultimately closed out the first half up 34-26.

Spearheaded by senior guard Ryan Ohm, the Panthers did everything in their power to get back into the game. They brought the game back within one to two possessions a couple of times before the Huskies would extend the lead back out.

With nearly a minute and a half remaining, Ohm went to the line and sank two free throws to tie the game at 59-59. The Huskies and the Panthers traded buckets one more time to make things 61-61 with little time left in the second half.

Owatonna was in a spot for a last-second shot, but a mid-range jumper from Burmeister just hit off the front of the rim. Century managed a rebound and a timeout with 1.8 seconds left, but the full court inbound pass found Burmeister, who couldn’t connect on the last second shot from the other half of the court.

In a game where the Huskies and the Panthers were trading point for point, the first overtime only saw eight total points get scored. Things weren’t looking up for Owatonna after Century made a free throw to go up 65-63 with nearly seven seconds left.

But like Vick said, the Huskies weren’t going to lose this game and the senior guard drove the full length of the court, used his trusty spin move and connected on a fade away to tie the game back up with one second left.

“Blake (Burmeister) told me to take it to the hoop,” Vick said. “I just got the ball and dribbled down the floor. I like the spin move, so I spun, had some space, shot it and it went in.”

Just like the end of the second half, the Panthers had a chance at in-bounding it, but this time the pass sailed out of bounds and gave Owatonna another chance at a buzzer beater.

Vick found Klecker, who played a big role offensively for the Huskies during the second half and came up with big buckets all game, but his last second shot got an unfavorable bounce off the rim to force a second overtime.

The seniors were ready to make a statement and it started almost right away with Klecker winning the jump ball and having the possession end with Walter connecting on another 3-pointer from the wing. Burmeister followed the very next possession by draining a 3-pointer from the other wing, which helped the Huskies take a 71-70 lead.

“Like when Vick hit the shot at the buzzer, we didn’t have timeouts,” Williams said of the seniors stepping up. “They ran it, ran it to perfection and hit (the shot). They were spot on. They showed their experience tonight. They showed their senior leadership tonight. Not only doing things right, but making plays all the way around.”

Owatonna knocked down a couple of big free throws from Vick and Walter to give them a 76-72 lead before Vick managed to come away with a missed shot from the Panthers and led a fast break. He took some hard contact on the layup, which required Walter to knock down both free throws for him.

The Huskies officially iced the game when Ginskey grabbed a defensive rebound over Ohm, took it the other way and found Burmeister for an easy layup with just three seconds left and an eight-point lead.

Vick led the Huskies in scoring with 30 points while Walter and Klecker followed with 14 points each. Burmeister finished in double figures with 13 points, Ginskey added six points, Rielly Kleeberger added two points and Nils Gantert added one point.

Now they’re ready to get right back to work as they advance to the Section 1AAAA semifinals, where they’ll match up against the No. 1 seeded Lakeville North Panthers.

Despite only being the No. 4 seed, Owatonna remains as the team to beat in the section as the reigning section champions from the past two seasons. The top-seeded Panthers will be looking for some revenge after the Huskies won 83-66 when they met in the semifinals last season.

Tipoff between No. 4 Owatonna and No. 1 Lakeville North is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Lakeville North High School.