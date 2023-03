NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Intel Chiefs Warn Putin Is Expanding His Nuclear Weapons Arsenal as the War in Ukraine Drags on By Amanda Macias,CNBC, 4 days ago

By Amanda Macias,CNBC, 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to further upgrade the Kremlin's arsenal of long-range nuclear-capable missiles in order to deter Kyiv and its ...