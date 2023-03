WDBJ7.com

‘The Big Sort’ event allows Danville/Pittsylvania residents to voice opinions about future By Makayla Shelton, 4 days ago

By Makayla Shelton, 4 days ago

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY/DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville and Pittsylvania County leaders through the Partnership for Regional Prosperity are hosting The Big Sort. The community workshop is ...