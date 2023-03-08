Open in App
Olathe, KS
Proposed beef packing factory could bring 600 jobs to Olathe

By Nicole Dolan – Kansas City Business Journal,

4 days ago

Olathe could beef up its presence in the meat industry with the construction of a massive meat packaging and production facility that could add more than 600 jobs.

Delaware-based 1918 LLC, a subsidiary of an undisclosed retail company, wants to build a $152 million, 320,000-square-foot beef carcass processing and packaging facility for retail-ready products on 60 acres on a 138-acre site at the northwest corner of 167th Street and U.S. Highway 169.

Olathe commission approves new Heartland Coca-Cola facility

On Tuesday evening, the Olathe City Council reviewed the developer’s request for a 10-year, 50% property tax abatement and the issuance of $257 million in industrial revenue bonds to cover costs for construction, acquiring land ($25 million) and furniture, fixtures and equipment for the facility ($80 million).

The project is expected to create 667 jobs over the next decade. Forty management roles will have a starting salary of $94,500, and both 156 skilled and 471 unskilled positions will have a starting salary of $35,500.

