Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
WKBN

Ohio bill would reduce age requirement for police officers

By Natalie Fahmy,

4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A newly proposed bill moving through the Ohio Statehouse would decrease the age requirement an Ohioan must be to join the police force.

Right now, to become a police officer in Ohio, applicants must be 21 years old, but Senate Bill 53 would drop that age requirement to 18. The bill is sponsored by Ohio Sens. Michele Reynolds (R-Canal Winchester) and Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson).

The bill had its second committee hearing Wednesday and both proponents and sponsors of the bill said the legislation will help with workforce recruitment.

Youngstown police report finding 31 bags of crack cocaine during traffic stop

“America is currently facing a shortage of police officers, and Ohio is no stranger to this crisis,” Roegner said during testimony. “This change would permit all communities to appoint police officers at age 18, freeing up three additional years of eligible candidates.”

“Those who are trained at the police academy must wait until they turn 21 years old to be hired as a sworn police officer,” Reynolds said. “As a result, this time gap from police academy graduation and employment causes a loss of recruitment.”

Roegner said it is important to note that this law would make it permissive, meaning departments do not have to change their current hiring practices if they do not want to.

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said while he understands the concerns some people may have, he thinks it can be done correctly to help police departments across the state.

Stolen gun, drugs found in Youngstown traffic stop

“I’m generally in favor of this, especially if this is something that law enforcement needs,” Huffman said. “There’s a lot of 18-year-olds I think would make good police officers. They have to have the proper training and there probably needs to be additional scrutiny of people of that age to make sure it’s okay.”

A companion bill, House Bill 84 , has been introduced in the House and had its first hearing Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
How Ohio fared with COVID-19, 3 years since first case
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Whitehall boy found, Ohio Amber Alert canceled
Whitehall, OH8 hours ago
Ohio Sec. of State comes to Valley; talks voting laws
Liberty Township, OH2 days ago
Brookfield Schools considers lawsuit settlement
Brookfield Township, OH2 days ago
Man arrested in connection to gruesome Summit Co murders
Akron, OH1 day ago
Railroad group warns that car flaw could cause derailments
Springfield, OH2 days ago
No groundwater contamination from derailment, Pa. officials say
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Lake Club event’s proceeds to help children in Northeast Ohio
Poland, OH1 day ago
Investigators find 6 bodies, 154 cremated remains linked to illegal California crematorium
Hayward, CA1 day ago
Elon Musk building his own Texas town: report
Austin, TX2 days ago
‘They literally saved her life’: Athlete collapses at practice, trainers perform life saving measures
Riverside, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy