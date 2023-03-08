Wheaton
Downtown Wheaton will be a “Shamrockin’ Good Time’ as it stretches St. Patrick’s Day to a two-day celebration on Friday-Saturday, March 17-18.
By Patrick Herron,4 days ago
Per Montgomery County: The celebration will include an “all-day” event on Friday, March 17, at the Limerick Pub, located at 11301 Elkin St. in Wheaton....
