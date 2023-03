A woman was found burned to death in a garage after four people escaped the home, according to Georgia officials.

Firefighters responded to a home in Lithonia just after 1 a.m. on March 8, according to a statement from a captain with DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

Five people — two adults who are siblings and three children — lived in the home, the statement says. The four who escaped told firefighters that someone was still in the building.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the garage of the home, the statement says. Crews went inside and found a woman “burned to death” there, according to the fire department.

The fire started in the garage and was contained to the area, the statement says. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Fire officials did not identify the woman.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Lithonia is about 18 miles east of Atlanta.

