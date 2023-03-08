Ocean County Man Charged With Kidnapping

Gerson Aguilar-Lara (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

JACKSON – A man was accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and his child after she called police for help twice – being cut off both times.

Gerson Aguilar-Lara, 24, of Lakewood, was charged with two counts of Kidnapping, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Robbery, police said.

On March 7 at around 10:30 p.m., police received a 911 call from a woman but it was quickly disconnected. Police said that upon callback, the woman was able to give her name and basic information before the call was cut off again.

Police were able to determine that she lived on North Chapel Road in Jackson. They learned that she and her infant had been taken from the home against their will by her boyfriend. The suspect had put them into a Chevrolet Equinox and fled the area.

Other police departments were alerted to the situation and Toms River officers spotted the car going into a parking lot on Route 37 at around 3:15 a.m. When Aguilar-Lara fled on foot, he was taken into custody soon after. The mother and child were unhurt.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz thanked the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Offenders Unit, Jackson Township Police Department, Jackson Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lakewood Township Police Department, Toms River Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation leading to Aguilar-Lara’s apprehension.

