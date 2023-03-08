Selena Gomez's Inspiring Message To Her Younger Self Will Melt Your Heart

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is celebrating International Women's Day by reflecting on her childhood.

The " Lose You To Love Me " singer shared an adorable childhood photo on Instagram on Wednesday (March 8) and along with it, a heartfelt letter to her younger self. "Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help," she captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

The 30-year-old continued, "Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves." She also encouraged her fans to partake in a reminder challenge, part of her Rare Beauty brand, and where you should write to younger you and "stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world."

Selena took part in the #rarereminder challenge herself and shared what advice she would give her younger self, as seen in a video shared on Rare Beauty's Instagram account.

"Something I wish I could tell my younger self is appreciate the face and the body that you have. It may not look like everyone else, but you are who you are and be proud of that," she said.

On Rare Beauty's Instagram story, her note to her younger self is seen on a sticky note on her mirror. "We love writing our #rarereminder and pasting it to a mirror so we can shape the conversations we have internally while looking at our reflection," the post was captioned. The caption from her throwback photo was also written on a sticky note and put on a wall.

Happy International Women's Day! ❤️