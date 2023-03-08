Open in App
iHeartRadio

Selena Gomez's Inspiring Message To Her Younger Self Will Melt Your Heart

By Dani Medina,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Arv8R_0lCG6Db800
Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is celebrating International Women's Day by reflecting on her childhood.

The " Lose You To Love Me " singer shared an adorable childhood photo on Instagram on Wednesday (March 8) and along with it, a heartfelt letter to her younger self. "Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help," she captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

The 30-year-old continued, "Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves." She also encouraged her fans to partake in a reminder challenge, part of her Rare Beauty brand, and where you should write to younger you and "stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world."

Selena took part in the #rarereminder challenge herself and shared what advice she would give her younger self, as seen in a video shared on Rare Beauty's Instagram account.

"Something I wish I could tell my younger self is appreciate the face and the body that you have. It may not look like everyone else, but you are who you are and be proud of that," she said.

On Rare Beauty's Instagram story, her note to her younger self is seen on a sticky note on her mirror. "We love writing our #rarereminder and pasting it to a mirror so we can shape the conversations we have internally while looking at our reflection," the post was captioned. The caption from her throwback photo was also written on a sticky note and put on a wall.

Happy International Women's Day! ❤️

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS9 hours ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Decision to Skip This Family Gathering Could Speak Volumes
Jupiter, FL13 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Jimmy Garappolo Signing With New NFL Team: Report
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrated International Women's Day
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy