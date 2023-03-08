Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Fresno Bee

Free cookies! These newly opened bakeries are giving away freebies in Fresno for a day

By Bethany Clough,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z91z8_0lCG63r700

Two new locations of national bakery Crumbl Cookies opened last week on opposite sides of town.

And they’re both celebrating by offering free chocolate chip cookies Friday.

No purchase is necessary, but there is one requirement: You need to show you have downloaded the Crumbl Cookies app on your phone.

One of the Crumbl locations is in northwest Fresno, in the Marketplace at El Paseo shopping center near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue. It’s at 6733 N Riverside Dr., Suite 104, in the row of buildings closest to Herndon, near Subway.

The other is in southeast Fresno, near Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue. It’s in the same shopping center as Starbucks, at 570 S. Clovis Ave., Suite 102.

They’ll be each giving away free chocolate chip cookies.

The franchise is known for its giant cookies, with a box of four selling for $16.

Chocolate chip and a chilled sugar cookie are always available for sale. Other flavors rotate weekly, including peanut butter, cookie dough and blueberry crumb cake.

Crumbl now has three locations in Fresno and one in Clovis.

The stores are open from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno, CA newsLocal Fresno, CA
New Fresno Costco Location at El Paseo On Track for Mid-Year Approval
Fresno, CA18 hours ago
How fast did Fresno apartment rents rise in February? Faster than most big U.S. cities
Fresno, CA20 hours ago
Tornado warning, grape-size hail falling part of second day of atmospheric storm in Fresno
Fresno, CA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fresno Bully Rescue: Franny, Cranberry, & Izzy
Fresno, CA1 day ago
WATCH: Rainwater filling up container at our studios in Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Popular Discount Retailer to Open New Store in Clovis this Spring
Clovis, CA1 day ago
Ratatouille seen escaping floodwaters in Reedley
Reedley, CA1 day ago
Fresno moves to rename major streets for Cesar Chavez. Many aren’t happy with decision
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Man jumps over Fresno Burger King counter, takes cash, deputies say
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Fresno must keep California Avenue’s name to honor the city’s Black community | Opinion
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Will this farmworker hero have a street named in his honor in Fresno?
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Heavy rain, flooding near Fresno wreaks havoc on humans, cows. ‘It’s been a trying year.’ | Opinion
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Who makes best fish and chips in Fresno area? Vote in this poll of your top 20 nominations
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Panel: Jerry vs. Joe! Fresno mayor challenges Joe Rogan, but did he win the argument over homelessness in Fresno?
Fresno, CA18 hours ago
Red-tailed hawk family spotted at Old Clovis Town water tower
Clovis, CA2 days ago
Canadian pizza restaurant opens its first American location — in Fresno. Here’s why
Fresno, CA5 days ago
Driver rescued from fast-moving water near Visalia: TCSO
Visalia, CA10 hours ago
Wet weather and speed factor in roll-over crash, Fresno Police say
Fresno, CA2 days ago
A hit-and-run crash in Central Fresno leaves 255 homes without power
Fresno, CA14 hours ago
Which Fresno roads are most likely to flood during major storms? See our interactive map
Fresno, CA3 days ago
‘We have waited too long.’ Will Fresno-area ‘renaissance’ bring growth residents want?
Fresno, CA6 days ago
The Valley Animal Center needs help with “kitten season”
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Deputies shoot armed man after chase near a Central California casino, authorities say
Lemoore, CA11 hours ago
Tornado warning issued for central San Joaquin Valley cities for a second day in a row
Los Banos, CA10 hours ago
Fresno region has become the country’s folklórico dance capital
Fresno, CA5 days ago
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for The San Joaquin Valley Surrounding Fresno; March 11, 2023
Fresno, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy