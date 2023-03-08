Free cookies! These newly opened bakeries are giving away freebies in Fresno for a day

Two new locations of national bakery Crumbl Cookies opened last week on opposite sides of town.

And they’re both celebrating by offering free chocolate chip cookies Friday.

No purchase is necessary, but there is one requirement: You need to show you have downloaded the Crumbl Cookies app on your phone.

One of the Crumbl locations is in northwest Fresno, in the Marketplace at El Paseo shopping center near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue. It’s at 6733 N Riverside Dr., Suite 104, in the row of buildings closest to Herndon, near Subway.

The other is in southeast Fresno, near Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue. It’s in the same shopping center as Starbucks, at 570 S. Clovis Ave., Suite 102.

They’ll be each giving away free chocolate chip cookies.

The franchise is known for its giant cookies, with a box of four selling for $16.

Chocolate chip and a chilled sugar cookie are always available for sale. Other flavors rotate weekly, including peanut butter, cookie dough and blueberry crumb cake.

Crumbl now has three locations in Fresno and one in Clovis.

The stores are open from 8 a.m. to midnight.