WRIC - ABC 8News

Henrico Police report dozens of Hyundai, Kia thefts after TikTok trend

By Haley Tenore,

4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are alerting community members of a rampage of Hyundai and Kia thefts. Since January 1, 37 reports of Hyundai and Kia thefts were reported. Police believe that these incidents are tied to a social media trend.

Out of the 37 reported thefts, 26 were Hyundais. Thieves are targeting vehicles made between 2010-2021. Hyundais and Kias with mechanical keys are being targeted.

Hyundai, Kia announce software upgrades to vehicles targeted in social media theft trend

The trend started with a TikTok that called Kias and Hyundais “easy to steal.” Thieves utilize the USB cable’s “ignition kill” feature to steal the car. In many of these cases, the car’s steering column is damaged.

Due to the increase in thefts, Hyundai is introducing anti-theft software . Hyundai owners are encouraged to coordinate with their car dealerships to install this software.

