Open in App
Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
News 4 Buffalo

Jim Boeheim officially retiring; Autry to replace him

By Clare Normoyle,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f19ZT_0lCG26e800

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University News reports that SU men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim has announced his retirement.

Jim Boeheim first arrived at Syracuse University as a student and walk-on with the men’s basketball team. Six decades later, he’d be one of college basketball’s winningest head coaches, a national champion, a Hall of Famer, and one of the most prominent alumni in Syracuse University history. As his 47th season of coaching comes to an end, so too does his storied career at Syracuse University. Associate Head Coach Adrian Autry ’94, one of Boeheim’s former players and longtime assistant, has been named the program’s next head coach, according to Syracuse University News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1FNq_0lCG26e800

“There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today,” says Chancellor Kent Syverud. “Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be ‘Forever Orange.’”

In addition to the national title he and the 2003 team brought home during his 47 years as Syracuse’s head coach, the Orange has made 35 trips to the NCAA Tournament, including Final Four appearances in 1987, 1996, 2003, 2013, and 2016. Boeheim, a four-time BIG EAST Coach of the Year, has been honored as National Association of Basketball Coaches District II Coach of the Year 10 times and United States Basketball Writers Association District II Coach of the Year on five occasions.

“I have spent my entire career surrounded by the biggest and best names in professional and intercollegiate athletics. Few people are on the same playing field as Coach Boeheim…Jim Boeheim is synonymous with excellence, grit and determination. Jim is a rare breed of coach, building a program that is among the best in college basketball for nearly five decades. I am incredibly grateful for what he has done for Syracuse Basketball, Syracuse Athletics and Syracuse University as a whole.”

John Wildhack, Director of Athletics

“There have been very few stronger influential forces in my life than Syracuse University and Jim Boeheim. They have both played such important roles and without either of them, I am certain I would not have this incredible opportunity before me…I have spent much of my time in the game of basketball learning from Jim and am so grateful to him for preparing me to carry on the winning tradition that is Orange Basketball. It’s hard to imagine a world without him on the bench, but together with our coaches, student-athletes and fans, we will build on decades of success as a winning program.”

Adrian Autry

At Syracuse, Autry has worked closely with eventual NBA draft picks Jerami Grant, Tyler Ennis, Oshae Brissett, Tyler Lydon and Chris McCullough. Grant has enjoyed tremendous success in the NBA, while Lydon, McCullough and additional Autry protégés C.J. Fair and Andrew White have excelled in the NBA G-League. Autry coaches the Syracuse forwards and recruits all positions for the Orange. Syracuse has played in the NCAA Tournament in seven of his 12 campaigns as an assistant, including Final Four trips in 2013 and 2016. In November 2016, Autry was honored as a Syracuse LetterWinner of Distinction and in 2017 he received the prestigious Vic Hanson Award from the Hardwood Club.

Autry and his wife, Andrea, reside in Jamesville, with a son, Trey, and a daughter, Nina. They are also parents of a daughter, Aliyah, and a son Adrian Jr., both who graduated from Syracuse.

This story is according to Syracuse University News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
It was fumbled and bumbled, but Syracuse and Jim Boeheim eventually passed the torch safely
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Jim Boeheim Dispels Notion of Turmoil, Friction in His Retirement
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Former Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins will remain head coach at Washington next year (report)
Seattle, WA11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adrian Autry, Syracuse Staff Hit Recruiting Trail
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
With Syracuse coaches out recruiting, Jim Boeheim hits the road for another visit
Syracuse, NY17 hours ago
Adrian Autry’s first days as coach: ‘Bittersweet’ meeting with players and the 1st phone call he made
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
‘I’m thrilled to be retired:’ Jim Boeheim talks about final days as Syracuse basketball coach (press conference roundup)
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Hot topics: Adrian Autry was asked Friday about his coaching staff and his Syracuse players
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Syracuse named best bar town in America; Barstool’s Dave Portnoy to host pub crawl
Syracuse, NY14 hours ago
Canandaigua names new athletic director: What you need to know
Canandaigua, NY2 days ago
Syracuse’s Greatest Winter Storms: 9 inches fall in 2 hours to create Syracuse’s worst-ever traffic jam
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Boys basketball regional playoffs: New Hartford making ‘unexpected’ return to state final four
New Hartford, NY1 day ago
The big change is coming
Albany, NY1 day ago
A letter from Bishop Lucia about Chapter 11 filing
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Syracuse to Orlando: Nonstop with Southwest at Syracuse Hancock International Airport
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
NEW: Latest on late season storm for CNY
Syracuse, NY11 hours ago
Third victim from Main Street Armory stampede dies
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Two men are shot multiple times on Syracuse’s West Side
Syracuse, NY18 hours ago
Brooklyn Pickle delays opening of Utica location over construction setbacks
Utica, NY2 days ago
Rooms with views: First look at apartments in historic Syracuse bank building
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
One person sent to Syracuse following Watertown crash
Watertown, NY2 days ago
Main Street Armory Shut Down Amid Probe into Fatal Crush
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
$530,000 home in Pompey: See 125 home listings in Onondaga County
Pompey, NY20 hours ago
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
Syracuse, NY6 days ago
2nd person who died in GloRilla concert stampede identified; Syracuse woman in critical condition
Rochester, NY5 days ago
Syracuse man accused of assaulting wife and endangering a young child
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Latest on Satan Club at Homer Brink Elementary
Homer, NY5 days ago
8-year-old witness to testify at Syracuse double-murder trial
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
2 college students charged in Canton church burglary
Canton, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy