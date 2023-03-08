Greater Binghamton Sports HOF class of 2023

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – 11 athletes and coaches and 2 teams are being honored for reaching the pinnacle of their respective sports.

The Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 induction class at a news conference today at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Binghamton.

This year’s class highlights the accomplishments of the Binghamton High School boys basketball teams from back-to-back state championships in 84-85 and 85-86.

Those teams featured point guard and previous inductee King Rice.

The team’s coach Tom Corgel is also part of this year’s class.

Another honoree is longtime SUNY Broome women’s soccer coach Bill Rich whose teams have won 3 national championships.

Rich says, “It’s been a good run for me. I’ve been extremely happy to do this. I’ve been 26 years at SUNY Broome which is really where it all happened. For us to be recognized for going to work every day and having fun with kids, it’s amazing.”

The other inductees are baseball coach Ed Folli, golfer Sandy Forbes, basketball coach Bobby Gonzalez, broadcaster Maggie Gray, baseball player Lou Howell, football player Frank Luvuolo, softball coach Bridget Orchard, soccer coach Bill Stepanovsky and archer Lura Wilson.

The induction dinner will take place on April 24th at the DoubleTree.

The featured speaker has yet to be announced.

For tickets and more information go to AJQsports.com .

